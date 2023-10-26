Coca-Cola Quietly Deletes Mention of BLM Donations After Hamas Support

Videos by OutKick

Coca-Cola scrubbed all mentions of its donations to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) political organization from its website.

The soft drink company had proudly advertised its contributions to the cause until recently when BLM came out in support of Hamas committing mass murder during a musical festival in Israel.

Coke’s “racial injustice” page previously promoted that “Sprite also donated $500,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network to support the group’s voting education efforts and their February 2021 Black Future Month program to empower the next generation of Black youths.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz provided screenshots of the change on the website:

The edit comes after several local BLM chapters posted images to show they “stand with Palestine” The posts included an image of a paraglider to reference the Hamas-organized massacre on Oct. 7.

BLM Chicago deleted the post, though screenshots live forever:

On Instagram, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles insisted that Hamas’ “resistance must not be condemned, but understood as a desperate act of self-defense.”

That post remains:

Still, we disagree with Sen. Cruz’s calls for Coca-Cola to issue an apology for its previous support of BLM.

There is no need.

Never interfere with an enemy when in the process of exposing itself.

BLM came out in support of terrorism in the name of decolonization. Like Ivy League students, BLM told us exactly who it is.

More specifically, BLM told those who didn’t know.

I started my column out last week by saying “Thomas Sowell once said, ‘The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees.’ I believe him. I’ve always believed that. Now, the rest of the country might believe him too.”

Likewise, I have known that Black Live$ Matter is a Marxist fundraising campaign that exploits so-called marginalized groups. Others, like Coca-Cola, disagreed.

Now, they agree.

That, not an apology, weakens BLM. That’s enough for us.