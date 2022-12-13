College QB Accused Of Slamming Woman Into Concrete Sidewalk

Coastal Carolina QB Bryce Carpenter was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman over the weekend.

The backup passer for the Chanticleers is accused of slamming a woman on the ground after failed “sexual advances” at a party, according to WMBF. The woman eventually exited the party, and that’s when Carpenter allegedly followed her outside and a physical attack unfolded.

“At that time, the arrestee got up from the curb and attempted to advance on the victim again. Victim stated that she pushed him away and the arrestee then grabbed her, picked her up and threw her into the concrete sidewalk,” the police report states, according to the same report.

Carpenter was charged with third-degree assault and battery, and bonded out Sunday afternoon.

Following his arrest, the football program announced that Carpenter has “been suspended indefinitely from all football-related activities.”

The backup QB claims not only did the incident never occur, but that he wasn’t even at the party. The police report claims Carpenter says he was at his home during the time of the alleged attack, according to the same WMBF report.

Carpenter had 53 passing yards and one passing touchdown during the regular season with the Chanticleers.