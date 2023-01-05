CNN Uses Damar Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest To Criticize GOP Lawmakers.

CNN turned to the Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a discussion about GOP in-fighting over the House speakership.

Thursday, analyst John King referenced the unrelated, tragic incident to shame Republican lawmakers for their bickering. King asked the GOP to imagine a scenario in which the doctors who helped save Hamlin’s life communicated the way they have.

“Imagine those two doctors that we just listened to who treated, and all of the people on the field who treated the Buffalo Bills player if they said, ‘no, [I don’t want to function as a team],” King said after a news conference updating the status of Hamlin.

Disgusting: CNN invokes Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest to warn against GOP lawmakers.

Criticizing the Republican lawmakers over failing to secure the 218 votes needed to elect a speaker is a reasonable stance. What’s not is using a player’s life-threatening incident as a means to push said talking point.

But, of course, progressive pundits consider no story off-limits when it comes to political gain.

Media coverage of Damar Hamlin.

Elsewhere, “The View” declared Hamlin’s collapse an indictment on — get this — heterosexual men and conservatives.

Uh, what? You might ask.

We’ll let the hags explain:

“45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate. Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football. And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football. Just saying,” Joy Behar commented Wednesday on the topic of Hamlin

Conversations like those epitomize the fall of trust in television news. Programs like “The View” and networks like CNN lack aura and credibility.

Specifically, CNN is a shell of a former news network, now grasping for any last semblance of credibility. Because of a lack of direction and eccentric figures like John King, viewership at CNN dropped some 30% in 2022.

Consider that CNN’s steep fall occurred during an election year, often among the highest-rated periods for a cable news network:

Now, CNN begins the new year by referencing Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest to jab Republican lawmakers.

That ought to help restore credibility.