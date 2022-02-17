CNN To Give Viewers A Lot More Brian Stelter — A Lot More

Videos by OutKick

CNN says the country needs more Brian Stelter.

CNN will expand Stelter’s weekly Sunday program Reliable Sources to CNN+, the network’s forthcoming streaming service.

“Reliable Sources Daily is the ultimate expansion,” Stelter wrote on Thursday.

Reliable Sources Daily will air on CNN+ Monday through Friday.

“I’m getting ready to bring you news about the media in this new way, while continuing to see you on Sunday’s show and throughout the week here in this letter,” Stelter adds.

Stelter is a goofy creature. Most guys — except Oliver Darcy — grow up wanting to be anything but what Brian Stelter has become. Yet I can’t knock CNN for expanding him to CNN+.

The media beat is of growing interest. Viewers are more interested in coverage of Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan than they are of most politicians.

Furthermore, Stelter’s targets will promote his show by responding to his criticisms. See, people on television are more thin-skinned than those in DC. And if you talk or write about them, they respond. If you dare criticize them, they get emotional.

Media people always pay attention to what others say about them. So while Stelter’s show will be hypocritical and cringy, I expect it to get more of a reaction than Anderson Cooper’s upcoming CNN+ program on parenthood.

Stelter also fits with many others in the CNN+ lineup, including Jemele Hill, Cari Champion and Rex Chapman. Now, that’s a quartet.

In the end, Stelter will be a busy boy. Between CNN+, his Sunday show, a daily newsletter, a podcast and segments on Don Lemon’s show, CNN will give few faces more air time than this one:

So if you catch Stelter lying on CNN+, just know that he is busy and mistakes happen. He would never lie on purpose.