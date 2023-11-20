CNN Calls Upon Trans Rabbi to Say Hamas Is Not ‘Fundamental Threat in Israel’

Videos by OutKick
According to CNN, “This rabbi says the ‘fundamental threat’ in Israel is not Hamas.”
Here is a look at the rabbi:
Thoughts? Questions?
Apparently, CNN sought the opinion of someone who could represent the point of view of the American Jews — a perspective the network has struggled to represent since the start of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
So, the channel called upon a transgender with a beard to provide that perspective.
His name is Jessica Rosenberg. He reportedly works for a George Soros organization.
The segment went about as you could expect. Take a look:
“We cannot bomb our way to peace,” says the rabbi.
“Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg confronted President Biden about a ceasefire in Gaza during a campaign fundraiser in Minneapolis,” said the CNN page promoting Rosenberg’s appearnce.
“She joined ‘CNN This Morning’ to explain why she continues to demand this and to send a message to the Jewish community.”
Not even when Jeff Zucker was in charge did characters like Rosenberg appear on air as a voice of the Jews?
Too bad Brian Stelter isn’t here to justify it…
As always, never trust a man with a goatee who pretends to be a women and goes on CNN to say the “fundamental threat in Israel is not Hamas.”
It’s a good life rule.
Of course, Hamas is the fundamental threat in Israel. And we can’t quite figure out how CNN could book this rabbi and it not be a parody.
Yet here we are.
