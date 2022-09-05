Details: CM Punk Gets Into Real Fight Backstage with Kenny Omega, Young Bucks

Sunday, the biggest stars in AEW Wrestling got into a physical altercation that was not part of a storyline.

The incident involved CM Punk and the members of The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks’ Matt and Nick Jackson, following the end of the All Out PPV in Chicago.

Per Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer:

According to multiple sources that lined up with some of Fightful’s reporting, there was a fight backstage afterward with Punk allegedly starting things by swinging fists at the Bucks’ Matt Jackson. Punk trainer/friend and AEW producer Steel (part of the storyline that got Punk into Sunday’s Jon Moxley match) threw a chair that hit the Bucks’ Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel (Chris Guy) allegedly bit Omega and grabbed his hair.

Again, these are not wrestlers throwing chairs and biting each other on-screen to follow a script. These are real people, who happen to be wrestlers, fighting backstage as real-life tension boiled over.

The altercation followed Punk going out of character in a post-PPV presser in which he accused The Elite, who are also EVPs at AEW, of leaking slanderous information about him.

Specifically, Punk says Matt and Nick Jackson leaked to reporters that he got AEW to remove Colt Cabana from television, a rumor both Punk and AEW CEO Tony Khan deny.

Issues between Punk and Cabana date back to 2013, which Punk will address below.

Reporters at the presser saw a security guard run backstage shortly after Punk left the podium:

I found the part of the security homie running out of the scrum. pic.twitter.com/8rxAeUilSj — Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) September 5, 2022

Here are the key moments from Punk’s presser:

CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum pic.twitter.com/QaNjTlJjUq — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 5, 2022

CM Punk just went completely off… pic.twitter.com/oi0Ymv1U3M — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 5, 2022

CM Punk on the media scrum SHOOTING on the AEW EVPs and Hangman Page for "leaking out bullshit" to the media that isn't true. What the FUCK is going on. pic.twitter.com/5pWu6YK30h — DRAIN is All Out Ω 🧹 (@DrainBamager) September 5, 2022

Punk is the biggest star at AEW. He’s the current AEW World Champion. Punk has main evented two PPVs at AEW since he joined the company last year, both of which grossed a gate of over $1 million.

The timing is particularly troubling as Punk restarted a feud with MJF on Sunday, a long-term story that AEW has built brilliantly from the start. That’s now in jeopardy, along with Punk’s future.

The Elite, meanwhile, are synonymous with the brand and among the three best wrestlers in the world. (Kenny Omega is the best wrestler in the world).

So, suspending or firing anyone for this incident would directly deter the business and momentum of the company. Except, maybe Ace Steel. No one cares about him, and he bit a man. Fire him.

Unfortunately for AEW, the drama between Punk and The Elite has taken attention away from All Out, the best PPV of 2022 so far.

The report notes that neither AEW nor the parties involved have commented on the matter due to potential legal issues.

Yes, it’s illegal for wrestlers to legitimately hit people with chairs, punch them, and bite them backstage at an event.