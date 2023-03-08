Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Loses His S*** Over New Toilets: ‘Three Times The NBA Average!’

Videos by OutKick

The Clippers are headed to the Super Bowl.

After decades of sharing a home with big-brother LA team, the Lakers, a new venue is being built in Inglewood, Calif., for the Los Angeles Clippers to call their own.

Construction on the Intuit Dome, the Clippers’ new home, broke ground last year. The new stadium has a planned goal of 2024 for its grand opening.

Ball(mer) Don’t Lie

Clippers players went on a tour of the Dome on Tuesday.

During the tour, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer took a minute to give a bizarre speech on one of Intuit Dome’s most outstanding features: the toilets.

Ballmer screamed at the top of his pipes over the 1,160 toilets and urinals planned at Intuit. “Three times the NBA average!” bragged Ballmer.

Darn tootin’.

WATCH:

“TOILETS! … Three times the NBA average”



Steve Ballmer was fired up about the bathrooms in the Clippers' new arena 💀



(via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/1YGLmeDUwH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2023

Ballmer hasn’t been this excited over a new product since Windows XP dropped in 2001.

The billionaire owner and former Microsoft CEO was pumped up about his toilets, promising that Clippers fans will no longer miss blowing second-half leads over a trip to the restroom. Fans can finally return to their seats in time to watch it unfold.

RELATED: CLIPPERS LAUNCH STREAMING SERVICE FOR RIDICULOUS PRICE

The $1.8 billion, privately funded arena will add to the sports hub that is Inglewood, which welcomed the Los Angeles Rams’ massive SoFi Stadium in 2020.

The whole Clippers team is here for the Intuit Dome event.



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/af8zvnODD5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

Much like SoFi, Intuit Dome will have a massive halo-style screen inside the venue, showcasing 44,000 square feet of LED lighting.

Anything to get away from those 16 Lakers championship banners hanging at Crypto. Good for the Clippers.

Join us at 10AM PT for the @Intuit Dome groundbreaking ceremony LIVE on YouTube » https://t.co/ZuVLSZ8tJ0 pic.twitter.com/ZC546rb17g — Intuit Dome (@IntuitDome) September 17, 2021

(photo via Intuit Dome)

(photo via Intuit Dome)