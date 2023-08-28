Police Officer Crushes Climate Protest Blockade, Draws Handgun During Tense Exchange

Videos by OutKick

Some climate protesters in Nevada learned the hard way playing stupid games with police is a great way to win stupid prizes.

Video circulating Twitter shows a Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department ranger using his truck to drive through a blockade set up by Seven Circles and Extinction Rebellion protesters. The protesters were attempting to stop people from getting to Burning Man, according to the Daily Mail. Journalist Michelle Lhooq, who filmed the video, reported protesters were specifically upset about single-use plastics and private jets at the event.

The officer showed no hesitation as he crushed the blockade with his vehicle, but that was only just the start.

Nevada police officer crushes climate protest blockade. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The ranger turned around to do it again, and that’s when the fireworks really started. The protesters didn’t learn their lesson yet, and decided to not move.

At that point, it was time for some serious escalation. The officer drew his weapon and demanded the protesters get on the ground.

You can watch the events unfold in the video from journalist Michelle Lhooq below.

Nevada rangers drove directly into a blockade set up by climate protestors on the road to Burning Man. An officer pulled a gun out, tackling a protestor and threatening to shoot



Environmental activists were demanding that #BurningMan ban private jets + single-use plastics pic.twitter.com/dawDjxhV4y — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) August 28, 2023

Nevada police officer doesn’t play games with climate protesters.

Everyone in America has the right to free speech and Americans have the right to protest. However, there’s no Constitutional right to shut down roads and cause major safety concerns for the rest of society.

What if an ambulance needed to get through that road? What if police had to get through that road? Well, turns out we know the answer to the second one.

If you block a road a Nevada police officer will destroy your barricade. I don’t hate it. I don’t hate it at all.

Also, here’s some free advice. If a cop just blew apart your blockade and turns around, it’s time to get the hell off the road. They’re screaming they’re peaceful, but what kind of intent should be assumed given the situation? I think many would argue staying in the road and trying to get hit by the cop is the definition of hostile intent. Add in the fact at least one approached him, and it’s not hard to understand why his weapon came out of its holster.

Cop destroys climate protest blockade blocking people from getting to Burning Man. (Photo credit should read MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Next time, your blockade won’t get obliterated by a cop if it’s not blocking traffic. It’s very simple, but apparently not to easy for some to understand.