Climate Change Gangbanger Hillary Clinton Blames Summer Heat On Republicans

Can you hear the drumbeat? Have you been watching the national morning shows the past two months as they’ve constantly been beating on the drum about how hot it is and how there’s no way we’re going to survive? Has “Good Morning America” gone a single day this summer without running a fear teaser at the beginning of its show?

All of this should make sense by now.

If it doesn’t, Climate Change Gangbanger Hillary Clinton is here to make this crystal clear: Republicans are responsible for global warming and the only people who can stop the end of the world are Democrats.

Seriously.

Don’t take my word for it. Listen to what this gangbanger told her supporters Tuesday morning while sharing a fear tweet sent out by fearmongers in what comes off as a crystal-clear coordinated attack.

All you have to do is vote Democrat, remove your gas stove, remove your gas water heater, give up your lawnmower, sell your car, stop eating beef and limit our use of laughing gas.

Not kidding on that last one.

Hot enough for you?



Thank a MAGA Republican.



Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

While we have time this afternoon, let’s take a look at this bold claim being thrown around by Forbes that July 4 was the Earth’s hottest day in over 100,000 years.

Scary stuff, right?

Plays really well on Good Morning America and on Today as hundreds of thousands of mothers and old people sit there watching the news. OMG, we’re burning up! It has to be true…Michael Strahan told me so!

Now let’s go over to the Washington Post, of all places, to see how they reported on this 100,000 years claim.

Michael Mann, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who studies historical climate data, told the Post that it’s “certainly plausible” that Earth had its hottest day in 100k years.

What pray tell would the temperature in Phoenix be today if you had been elected President? — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 25, 2023

But, without 120,000 years of data, it’s “a plausibility argument, rather than a definitive statement,” the professor told the news outlet.

Nope, Hillary’s political supporters tell us we are killing the Earth every time a cow rips a fart and then when we cook that cow on our gas grills. You, the Republicans, are responsible for Phoenix’s heat.

It’s your fault. Dems would have this all solved by now.

Oh yeah, so why is there still smoke pouring into the U.S. from Canadian wildfires. Why hasn’t that batshit crazy woke Justin Trudeau dialed up his superpowers and drenched those fires?

Yeah, but trust them. They’ll solve all of this.

We can control the weather now? AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/YWJcI2JKPW — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) July 25, 2023

Apparently the weather is dictated by MAGA — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) July 25, 2023

Lol, the people who can’t even determine what gender they are plan to control Mother Nature and exert their will over the weather, as long as you pay more taxes that is. 🤡 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) July 25, 2023

LOL! Hillary's blaming SUMMER on Republicans now… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 25, 2023

Have the sun assassinated — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) July 25, 2023

Hillary Clinton says if it weren’t for MAGA Republicans, Democrats would have fixed the weather by now.😂😂



P.S. When you guys do get around to changing the climate I have one request, can you make it 73 and sunny all year? I would really appreciate it.👍🏽 — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) July 25, 2023

Seamlessly transitioning from your race hustling grift to this new climate hysteria grift.



You are shameless. — Tesh (@hitesh_punja) July 25, 2023

Come on Hillary, you never had hot summers in Arkansas when you were growing up in the 1850s? — Independent (@DeadCenterist) July 25, 2023

So half of the country is responsible for climate change of the entire world? — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) July 25, 2023

Pay more taxes, surrender your freedoms and Democrats in Washington will lower the global temperature or something. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) July 25, 2023