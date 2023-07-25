Climate Change Gangbanger Hillary Clinton Blames Summer Heat On Republicans

Can you hear the drumbeat? Have you been watching the national morning shows the past two months as they’ve constantly been beating on the drum about how hot it is and how there’s no way we’re going to survive? Has “Good Morning America” gone a single day this summer without running a fear teaser at the beginning of its show?

All of this should make sense by now.

If it doesn’t, Climate Change Gangbanger Hillary Clinton is here to make this crystal clear: Republicans are responsible for global warming and the only people who can stop the end of the world are Democrats.

Seriously.

Don’t take my word for it. Listen to what this gangbanger told her supporters Tuesday morning while sharing a fear tweet sent out by fearmongers in what comes off as a crystal-clear coordinated attack.

All you have to do is vote Democrat, remove your gas stove, remove your gas water heater, give up your lawnmower, sell your car, stop eating beef and limit our use of laughing gas.

Not kidding on that last one.

While we have time this afternoon, let’s take a look at this bold claim being thrown around by Forbes that July 4 was the Earth’s hottest day in over 100,000 years.

Scary stuff, right?

Plays really well on Good Morning America and on Today as hundreds of thousands of mothers and old people sit there watching the news. OMG, we’re burning up! It has to be true…Michael Strahan told me so!

Now let’s go over to the Washington Post, of all places, to see how they reported on this 100,000 years claim.

Michael Mann, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania who studies historical climate data, told the Post that it’s “certainly plausible” that Earth had its hottest day in 100k years.

But, without 120,000 years of data, it’s “a plausibility argument, rather than a definitive statement,” the professor told the news outlet.

Nope, Hillary’s political supporters tell us we are killing the Earth every time a cow rips a fart and then when we cook that cow on our gas grills. You, the Republicans, are responsible for Phoenix’s heat.

It’s your fault. Dems would have this all solved by now.

Oh yeah, so why is there still smoke pouring into the U.S. from Canadian wildfires. Why hasn’t that batshit crazy woke Justin Trudeau dialed up his superpowers and drenched those fires?

Yeah, but trust them. They’ll solve all of this.

Written by Joe Kinsey

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick and the editor of the Morning Screencaps column that examines a variety of stories taking place in real America.

Kinsey is also the founder of OutKick’s Thursday Night Mowing League, America’s largest virtual mowing league.

Kinsey graduated from University of Toledo.

