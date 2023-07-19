Climate Change Gangbanger Gets Dragged By The Hair & I Can’t Stop Laughing

Videos by OutKick

It goes without saying that the most disgusting act one of these climate change terrorist gangbangers can pull is to stop traffic as people are trying to go about their days.

Here we are, the common people of this world, who have to put up with all sorts of nonsense bulls–t on a daily basis, and then along comes some scumbag to make life even more difficult because they’re going to save the world.

We were told to recycle. We recycle.

We were told to turn in our old beater cars because they were bad for the environment. We turned in the beaters. We were told to turn off the lights when we leave the room by our fathers or they’d whip our asses for wasting electricity and causing stress to the power grid. We turned off the lights.

We were told to mix in a battery-powered yard tool. We did. Now they want our mowers.

We’re told to put in a full 8-10 hour day and bust our asses at work to make for a better life for our families.

And then along come these gangbangers to stress us out even more.

A great poet named William Frederick Durst once wrote:

Everything is f–ked, everybody sucks

You don’t really know why but you want to justify

Rippin’ someone’s head off

…

Next in line to get f–ked up

Your best bet is to stay away, motherf–ker

It’s just one of those days

Let’s go to Germany and see how this is playing out in nearly real-time:

I can't stop laughing at the woman getting dragged by the hair. In the UK we all know who's side the police would be on.pic.twitter.com/lmIrIOPwGO — cheekfulloftongue🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@k4bladesagain) July 16, 2023

Folks, we’ve reached a tipping point in society. There are those of us who just want to live and not be told how we’re living wrong 24/7. And then there are the scumbag climate gangbangers telling us it’s never enough.

Guess what?

Now we’re going to drag you by the hair out of traffic so we can go back to living a decent life. Go play in traffic when a politician is driving by.

Leave us the f–k alone, scumbags.