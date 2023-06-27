The Left Is Coming For Your Margaritas

Videos by OutKick

Ice in margaritas and other tasty cocktails appears to be the latest target for the left and climate activists.

Currently, there’s a huge push underway to ban the simple things regular people enjoy in life. First, it was gas stoves, then the target changed to coal and wood-fire ovens for cooking delicious pizza in New York and you can now add ice to the list.

The Scientific American published an article titled “Climate-Friendly Cocktail Recipes Go Light on Ice,” and the point is simple: It’s time to put an end to comfortable amounts of ice in your favorite cocktail.

The article states, in part, the following:

For years the hospitality industry has seen diners clamoring for foods that prioritize climate-friendly practices, such as local and seasonal ingredients that are grown or raised with carbon footprints in mind. Yet cocktail culture hasn’t been hit with the same scrutiny. As the American West experiences water scarcity and energy prices remain volatile, the protocol for properly made cocktails doesn’t look sustainable. Is it possible to make satisfying cocktails without so much ice?

The article also states machines used to make ice sometimes require 100 gallons of water to make 100 pounds of ice for your crispy drinks.

Scientific American writes it’s “an amount so egregious that the U.S. Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program now restricts the installation of water-cooled ice machines except in buildings with cooling towers.”

Prepare to defend ice in your margaritas at all costs.

There comes a point where a line in the sand must be drawn. There comes a point where you simply can’t tolerate this nonsense.

Ronald Reagan said it best when he said, “Where, then, is the road to peace? Well it’s a simple answer after all. You and I have the courage to say to our enemies, ‘There is a price we will not pay. There is a point beyond which they must not advance.'”

First it was the gas stoves, and everyone just seemed to move on. Now, it’s pizza and margaritas. If that’s not worth holding the line for at all costs, then this nation is truly lost because it won’t stop.

You think this ends with spicy pepperoni and a spicy marg? You think if they get those things these climate activists and leftists will pack it up and go home?

No chance. Hell no, friends. An enemy never stops advancing as it picks up ground against a retreating force. It’s one of the most simple truths of war, and this is now a war to save your right to head to a Mexican restaurant after work on a Friday and drink margaritas like every day is Cinco de Mayo.

Don’t give up a single inch of ground in this fight.

I might not have gone to New York to throw pizza with that viral hero, but much in the spirit of John Dutton, we will not yield one inch in the fight to save margaritas.

Why? Because I LOVE margs and odds are you do too if you’re reading this. There’s a great Mexican restaurant down the street from me and they have the biggest margarita ice cubes I’ve ever seen.

I’m personally responsible for a gallon of ice cubes every trip I go. You think the house margarita or spicy margarita will hit the same if it’s room temp or using trash ice? Of course not. We need the big boy cubes, and that’s what we will continue to consume.

If the leftists and climate activists don’t like it, then they can pry my margaritas and the ice cubes in them from our cold dead hands. Until then, we defend the line at all costs.