Cleveland, Home Of Deshaun Watson, Will Host National Massage Therapists Convention

In the context of Deshaun Watson news, this is so on the button it can’t possibly be real. But it absolutely is. The city of Cleveland is hosting the National Massage Therapists Convention. And they will be doing so August 25-27.

That’s just a few weeks away. And a few weeks after Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given just a six-game suspension for repeated sexual misconduct involving massage therapists.

The NFL is appealing the suspension handed down by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The league is hoping for a much lengthier punishment. But as it sits today, Watson is suspended for just six games.

The American Massage Therapy Association is holding the annual conference, which will take place at the Huntington Convention Center. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will be the event’s marquee keynote speaker.

Deshaun Watson for sure won’t appear on guest list

The AMTA addressed the Watson situation. They released a statement the day after his suspension was announced. The organization isn’t happy with the Browns quarterback’s behavior or the length of the suspension.

“AMTA strongly believes that any client who steps over the line to inappropriate touch should face the legal consequences. And it’s disappointing to see such a relatively light punishment from the NFL levied toward Deshaun Watson in their findings of his violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy,” the statement starts.

The organization then takes aim at the NFL in the statement. They have some concerns about the environment created by the league.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. (Getty Images)

“If the NFL is concerned about professionalism and upholding high standards in the league, creating a safe workplace for all members of athletes’ care teams should be a priority. We hope the league is taking measures to ensure that the massage therapists on the Browns’ personnel and throughout the NFL, as well as those supporting individual athletes, are able to work in a safe and professional environment.”

The statement continues, “The alleged behavior, and the language used by the legal team and others involved in this case put professional, licensed massage therapists at risk by condoning inappropriate conduct in a massage environment.”

I think it’s safe to assume, given the location and timing of the event, that Watson will be a topic of discussion. It’s also safe to assume he’s not going to be on the guest list.