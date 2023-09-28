Cleveland Guardians Give Spirited Send-Off To Longtime Manager Terry Francona In Final Home Game

Videos by OutKick

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona led his final home game on Wednesday ahead of an expected retirement after this regular season.

Crowds at Progressive Field endlessly cheered for Francona on his final home game. Francona tipped his cap before the cheering crowds both before and after the 4-3 win over the Reds.

“When you become a coach and a manager,” Francona said ahead of the final homestand. “It’s always about everybody else, as it’s supposed to be. All of a sudden, when it becomes about you, it’s a little uncomfortable.”

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 27: Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona tips a cap to the fans as he is honored. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After Wednesday, the Guardians travel to Detroit for the season’s final three games.

Emotional and stoic, Francona took in the final curtain call. Signs all over the stadiums sang Francona’s praises, thanking him for the 11-season run. He leaves as the Guardians’ winningest manager, amassing over 900 wins with the Guardians.

Progressive Field distributed 20,000 “Thank You Tito” shirts to attending fans.

“The most frustrating part is I can’t wear the T-shirt because it’s me,” Francona said. “I mean, it’s a nice T-shirt. I love it when we get free stuff, but I can’t wear it.”

WATCH:

This one's for you, Tito ❤️💙



The @CleGuardians take the last game of the season at Progressive Field as Terry Francona is sent off with a standing ovation 👏 #ForTheLand | #ThankYouTito pic.twitter.com/GWtJKxOIQD — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) September 28, 2023

The Cleveland faithful gave Terry Francona a MASSIVE ovation before his final home game pic.twitter.com/ZBud8GBxq4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 27, 2023

.@CleGuardians manager Terry Francona is honored prior to his final home game at Progressive Field.



Tito ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gfvozJg0Y4 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2023

Two World Series wins in Boston, a W.S. appearance in 2016 with Cleveland and a natural levity made Francona a well-respected MLB manager. Francona is also expected to retire to focus on his health, facing several issues in recent years.

Francona made the postseason in 11 of 23 seasons coached.

“I was really touched,” Francona commented on his send-off. “I guess what I’m just trying to convey is the 11 years here are what is the best part. It’s not like the last day. It’s everything that I lived through here with the people that I was with and that’s what I care about.”

It was a nice tip of the cap by Cleveland for their longtime skipper.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 27: Fans hold signs honoring Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 27: Fans hold signs honoring Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 27: A Cleveland Guardians fan holds a sign honoring manager Terry Francona. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)