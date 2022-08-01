Cleveland Browns Release Statement On Deshaun Watson’s Suspension

Facing the aftermath of Monday’s announcement that Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will face a six-game suspension, the Browns ownership and coaching staff gave their responses to the breaking news.

Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement, which was seen by many as a slap on the wrist as Watson faced 24 cases of sexual misconduct by different massage therapists. The five-year, $230.5 million QB will be under center for the Browns in Week 7 after dodging what many thought would be a one-year suspension handed down by the NFL.

DECISION DOCUMENT ON DESHAUN WATSON SAYS NFL PROVED ALL ALLEGATIONS INCLUDING QB ENGAGED IN ‘SEXUAL ASSAULT’

With the suspension news surely in Cleveland’s favor, the ownership traipsed around it and restated their support for Watson in the process.

“Throughout this process, Deshaun and his representatives have abided by the newly created and agreed upon process for the NFLPA and the NFL to defer to the objective Judge Sue L. Robinson to comprehensively review all information and make a fair decision,” the Haslams announced in their statement.

Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games by the federal judge who heard his case. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 1, 2022

“We respect Judge Robinson’s decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process. We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on Watson’s suspension after Monday’s training camp.

DISCIPLINE OFFICER CALLS DESHAUN WATSON BEHAVIOR WITH 24 ALLEGED VICTIMS ‘NONVIOLENT’

“All along I’ve tried to just be where my feet are and operate with the information that we have available to us,” Stefanski said. “This process is not my process. It’s agreed upon by the PA and the NFL. All I can do is respect it.”

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski speaking to media now, notes the process was collectively bargained and he’ll respect Judge Robinson’s decision on Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension while the process plays out. “It remains a process that we’re certainly respectful of.” pic.twitter.com/U8CzQkdY0M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 1, 2022

The NFL released a statement on independent investigator Sue L. Robinson’s decision on Monday.

“We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record,” the NFL responded, “and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson. We appreciate Judge Robinson’s diligence and professionalism throughout this process.”

