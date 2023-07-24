Browns QB Deshaun Watson Says Media Narratives Overshadow Tough Upbringing, Fatherless Home

Videos by OutKick

Deshaun Watson is preparing for his first full season with the Cleveland Browns. The team traded for the quarterback prior to last season. However, the NFL suspended him for 11 games over sexual assault allegations — and subsequent civil lawsuits — from over 20 different massage therapists.

Watson played just six games last season and he didn’t perform particularly well. He completed just 58% of his passes, well-below the 69% he posted over his final three seasons in Houston.

This year, though, Watson is able to practice fully with the team during training camp and the preseason. His hopes are high.

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

And Sunday, he spoke to reporters. He placed some of the blame for his negative public image on the media. Watson said his teammates embraced him after he told them about his struggle growing up.

“When I was a young kid, I didn’t think of the NFL. I didn’t know I was going to make it out of high school,” Watson said. “Not having a father-figure in my life, ever. [In 27 years, I’ve] probably seen him four times.

“[Those] are things that people don’t really get to hear about. Especially the last year, it’s been the media directing a narrative of something else. [My upbringing has] been kind of overshadowed,” Watson continued.

“I had an opportunity to tell that story in front of those guys and look my teammates in their eyes and be able to touch them and let them know why I am who I am.”

Deshaun Watson believes his tough upbringing is more important for people to know about than his copious amounts of sexual assault allegations over the past few years

The media should focus on the fact that Deshaun Watson had a hard childhood and not on the fact that he allegedly sexually assaulted over 20 women in the past several years.

That’s quite an interesting position for him to take. Also, the media didn’t really spin a narrative. Reporting a story about an NFL quarterback who settled over 20 civil lawsuits regarding sexual assault is not spinning a narrative.

Nor is pointing out that the NFL suspended him for nearly two-thirds of a season.

The more interesting point is that Watson wants people to focus on the things he couldn’t control — growing up in housing projects with a sick mother and absent father — rather than the things he could control — like his behavior in massage sessions.

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns speaks during a press conference. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

He’s actually trying to play the victim card here.

Life was tough for me growing up, so I get a pass for the bad things that I’ve done.

No, that’s not how it works. Especially not for a public figure. If anything, I say we focus more, in general, on what people do control and how they respond to things that they don’t.

Constantly blaming outside forces for all the wrongdoing in a person’s life doesn’t serve anyone. Especially not the person involved.

Deshaun Watson got dealt a bad hand. Many people do.

The vast majority of them aren’t accused of sexual assault by 20+ women.