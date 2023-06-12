Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Browns have a new logo and there is more to it than meets the eye. Although it looks like a simple, handsome bulldog, it goes much deeper than that!

Two months after it was first announced, the team declared a winner of their alternate logo contest. Rather, the people declared a winner.

The contest, which opened in April, saw more than 400 entries that were then narrowed-down to a final five. From there, the people cut it to two and voted on their favorite from there.

Houston Mark’s design was selected.

Thank you to everyone who voted! I am truly overwhelmed by the support given to me over the past two months, I can't express the gratitude I have for the outpouring of positivity and appreciation given to my work. Cleveland, this is for you! https://t.co/pZg5q7U824 — Houston Mark (first name Houston) (@houstonnotmark) June 12, 2023

Mark’s logo is focused on showcasing the organization’s storied history, but the fans were at the forefront.

The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude? There was a lot of stuff in there I wanted to incorporate because there’s so much history to Browns fandom in particular. It was really important for me to honor and respect the history of the fanbase, the championships and the pride that comes with being a fan. — Houston Mark, via WKYC

To convey his message, Mark incorporated the following indiscreet details:

Outline of the state of Ohio

A football

The east end zone, where the Dawg Pound is located

A guitar pick, to pay homage to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Spikes, for the “aggressive, no-nonsense attitude”

Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge

An original pound helmet

The Browns’ famous helmet stripe.

The untrained eye may not notice all that went into the logo. It’s pretty intensive and creative!

more than meets the eye 🧐🦴 pic.twitter.com/iwJ7i1kN6a — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 12, 2023

Admittedly, though, the outline of Ohio might be a little bit of a stretch. Google it.

Otherwise, it’s an A+!