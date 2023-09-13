Browns Fan Launches Beer A Country Mile To People On A Boat, Might Be The Best QB In Cleveland

Videos by OutKick

The best QB in the city of Cleveland might not be a member of the Browns.

The Browns currently carry two QBs on the active roster – starter Deshaun Watson and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson – and while both are talented, the team might want to start scouting tailgates.

Now, I’m sure you’re thinking, “How could anyone at a tailgate have a better arm than an NFL QB?” I don’t blame you.

I’d think the same if I stumbled across this article, but that certainly appears to be the case after an Instagram video from @imfromcleveland went viral.

Deshaun Watson starts at QB for the Cleveland Browns, but is he better than the fan who went viral with an epic beer toss? (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns fan goes viral with epic beer throw.

A man (American icon?) launched a beer while tailgating to a passing cargo ship in the river, and calling it an impressive throw doesn’t even begin to describe it.

The boat appeared to be 40 to 50 yards away, and not only did the man’s toss get the beer there, it had the height to clear the elevated side of the ship.

Give it a watch below. It’s without a doubt one of the coolest things we’ll see all football season long.

Browns fan uncorks incredible beer toss.

Get this man a tryout immediately. Anyone who can toss a beer like that deserves to get a shot at slinging footballs.

He might not have the speed or athleticism of an NFL QB, but arm strength? It certainly appears he does.

How is anyone going to argue otherwise? Dude chucked a beer 40+ yards with enough velocity on it that it cleared the top of a massive ship.

It reminds me of Buck Compton’s grenade throwing skills after he played baseball at UCLA before getting involved in WWII. Dude had a cannon for an arm, and this guy does too. Deshaun Watson is a solid QB, but are we sure he’s better than this guy?

Is the best QB in Cleveland on the Browns or is it the guy who went viral with a massive beer toss? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It’s a question worth asking. As of this moment, I’m starting to believe the best QB in Cleveland is this hero and not anyone on the Browns. Call me crazy, but the video speaks for itself.