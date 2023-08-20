Hilarious Picture Shows Massive Difference Between Cleveland Browns Biggest & Smallest Players

Videos by OutKick

It’s not quite the famous picture of Manute Bol and Muggsy Bogues. But Cleveland Browns rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones standing next to veteran wideout Jakeem Grant creates an incredible image.

The Browns took Jones in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Jones was a potential first or second round pick who fell down draft boards for myriad reasons.

The team signed Grant prior to the 2022 season, but he missed the entire year due to injury. He is expected to return to the field this year and should be the team’s main kick and punt returner. Grant earned second-team All-Pro honors in both 2020 and 2021 as a punt returner.

Jakeem Grant of the Chicago Bears and NFC runs with the ball as Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and AFC defends in the third quarter of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When the team signed Grant, he became the team’s smallest player. Grant stands just 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, according to the team’s official website. Both of those numbers are the lowest on the entire roster. He’s among the shortest players in the NFL.

When the team drafted Jones, he became their BIGGEST player. Jones is a mammoth human being who stands 6-8″ and weighs a staggering 374 pounds. He’s nearly 40 pounds heavier than Siaki Ika, the team’s second-heaviest player at 335 pounds.

Dawand Jones of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

And there’s just something weirdly satisfying about seeing massive human beings stand next to diminutive human beings.

Credit to Pro Football Focus for the photo caption, too. It’s so strange to think that both of these men are professional football players.

But athletes, like all people, come in many different shapes and sizes.