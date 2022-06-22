Cleveland Browns Considering Trade For Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns are bracing for the fallout from quarterback Deshaun Watson’s legal saga.

Should the NFL opt to suspend the newly signed $230 million QB, the Browns will be left with a big question mark to lead the offense as a grimacing Baker Mayfield hopes to still get traded out of Cleveland.

As told by ESPN’s Jake Trotter, the Browns are vetting their options to sign a QB, with San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo among the considerations.

ESPN insider floats Jimmy Garoppolo for Baker Mayfield trade https://t.co/f9cBLHVWoW pic.twitter.com/f2toEWFesp — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2022

The benefit of this trade scenario will be both teams unloading high-profile players looking for a new home. Once Trey Lance was made the starter in San Francisco, Garoppolo spoke with the 49ers’ front office and both sides agreed to find him a trade out of SF. The Niners would then forego saving $25 million by cutting Jimmy G, boosting them to recover some value for the quarterback via trade. Garoppolo led the team to two NFC Championship appearances between 2019-21.

Last season, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 68.3 completion percentage.

The Browns currently house Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett as their only potential QB starters in 2022. Baker requested a trade in March when the team added Deshaun Watson on a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract. The Browns declined Mayfield’s request at the time.

Expected Browns starter Deshaun Watson is facing four remaining accounts of sexual misconduct related to private massages he booked where he harassed the women. On Tuesday, legal representation for 20 of the 24 plaintiffs announced reaching a settlement with Watson.

The NFL stated that it is waiting to issue its discipline against Watson for the upcoming season(s) and that said decision will be made exclusive of the new settlements.

