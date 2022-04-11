Clemson’s Swinney Not A Fan Of Transfer Portal

If you’re a college football player seeking a new home, you should probably avoid Clemson. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney’s been around for quite some time, and he’s clearly more interested in long term commitments than short term rentals.

When asked his stance on college football free agency, also known as the transfer portal, Swinney insisted it’s not a high priority for him.

“We’re not going to build our roster on transfers,” Swinney told ESPN’S Chris Low.

Rather than roll the dice with transfers, Swinney would prefer to improve the team from within, reiterating his commitment to his existing Tigers.

“My transfer portal is right there in that locker room, because if I’m constantly going out every year and adding guys from the transfer portal, I’m telling all those guys in that locker room that I don’t believe in them, that I don’t think they can play,” Swinney told Low.

This is hardly the first time Swinney’s voiced his displeasure with the transfer portal. As OutKick’s Trey Wallace detailed last winter, Swinney referred to the portal as “crazy,” and “really sad.”

Swinney, who will soon enter his 15th season as Clemson’s head coach, admitted to Low that the portal is a necessity, but he doesn’t want the Tigers to rely on it.

“We’ll have to use it, but only to fill a gap. There’s nobody on the planet that won’t have to use it.

“But we’re not just going to take a guy because we think he’s a good player,” he reiterated.

Fair enough. However, Clemson went 10-3 last year and didn’t make the CFP for the first time since 2014-2015. If the Tigers have another three-loss season, Swinney might be the one who finds himself in need of a new home.

