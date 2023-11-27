Clemson Staffer Drops Hilarious Insult On South Carolina Students

Videos by OutKick

A Clemson staffer was filmed savagely roasting South Carolina students during the team’s weekend win.

The Tigers won a hard-fought 16-7 win over the Gamecocks to finish the regular season at 8-4. Now, the team waits for its bowl destination. However, the most entertaining moment of the game didn’t happen on the field.

It happened when a Clemson staffer was filmed arguing with an entire chunk of South Carolina’s student section. He wasn’t just arguing, he was coming for people’s throats with his burns.

A Clemson staffer was filmed arguing with South Carolina students during the game Saturday. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Clemson Staffer torches South Carolina students.

“You’re not sh*t. Gangsters don’t go to college. You’re a lawyer’s kid. You’re a lawyer’s kid,” the staffer shouted during some heated heckling with South Carolina students.

Telling someone they’re not a gangster because they’re in college and immediately following it up by claiming they’re a lawyer’s kid is college football gold. You couldn’t have scripted this better.

Check out the truly hilarious exchange below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While the identity of the staffer hasn’t been confirmed, BroBible suggested it’s Daniel Boyd. Others on social media have claimed the same If that’s the case, then it’s even funnier. Why? Boyd is a former Army sniper with multiple combat deployments to Afghanistan. Hard to argue he doesn’t know what’s “gangster” and what’s not when he spent 2009-2015 looking through a sniper scope to unleash justice one trigger pull at a time.

Do we need to get this guy on American Joyride? I think so if it’s actually Boyd as many have suggested.

Either way, I need to drink beer with this guy because he was out here firing verbal kill shots. I can’t really put my finger on it, but there’s just something ruthless about telling someone their parents are lawyers when they try to act tough. It’s absolutely hilarious.

It’s straight out of “Eight Mile” when Eminem verbally cooked a guy.

And before the woke outrage mob gets spun up and starts pearl clutching and lobbying accusations of racism, there were white and black students arguing with this guy, and being referred to as a “gangster” has nothing to do with race. Tony Accardo was the greatest gangster to ever live and he was white. Al Capone – the most famous gangster to live – is also white. Relax and enjoy the banter. It’s what makes sports great. Not everything needs to be offensive.

Furthermore, I reviewed a video filmed moments before the incident that showed South Carolina students – particularly a young white man – flipping off and yelling at Clemson players gathered in the area. It was certainly a lot of smack talk fueled by a bitter rivalry. Nothing more and nothing less.

Clemson staffer argued with South Carolina students during huge win. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

I’m not the kind of person who often finds myself in conflict. However, I definitely might have to start throwing out shots about the professions of people’s parents next time I find myself jawing. Again, this whole situation is significantly funnier if the man in the video is actually a former combat sniper. What do you even say back to someone like that? The answer is nothing. You say nothing. Is my assessment correct or off? Let’s debate at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.