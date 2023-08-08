Clemson Fans Replace Packers’ Cheesehead Hats With Foam Rocks Because College Football Is A Normal Sport

Videos by OutKick

University of Clemson football has been around for 127 years. The Tigers traveled to Greenville, South Carolina for their very first game against Furman in 1896.

They are one of the oldest college football programs in the country. Especially in the Southeast.

There is a lot of history at Clemson and Dabo Swinney’s tenure with the program has led it to become a prominent national brand with a lot of success in recent years. So much so that an 11-3 year in 2022 was disappointing. The bar is high.

Tradition is a big part of the Tigers’ program and Howard’s Rock is the most famous. Prior to every game at Clemson Memorial Stadium — which fans call Death Valley (the real Death Valley is in Baton Rouge) — players and coaches rub the rock before running down The Hill.

It is one of the coolest entrances in college football. Brent Musberger called it the most exciting 25 seconds in the sport.

But why a rock?

Coach Frank Howard, who coached at Clemson for 30 years from 1940-1969 and won 165 games, received the rock as a gift from a friend who picked it up in Death Valley, California. Howard’s Rock is said to have mystical powers that are transferred to whomever rubs the rock.

The rock-rubbing began in 1967 before a win over Wake Forest. It has been a big part of the program ever since.

Now, as Tigers fans gear up for the 2023 season, they can represent the tradition on their heads.

Clemson is taking a page out of the Green Bay Packers’ playbook in form of a rock.

In lieu of a cheesehead hat, RockDeathValley.com is selling foam rock replicas. It’s a real thing and they can be worn as a hat.

Because who wouldn’t want to wear a foam rock on their heads? What outfit is complete without a game day polo, needlepoint belt and foam rock? It’s perfect.

Howard’s Rock Replica (Image via: RockDeathValley.com)

The Howard’s Rock Hat was dreamed up by a Clemson student who rubbed his cousin’s head for good luck before a game. He pretended that his cousin’s head was Howard’s Rock.

Now he, or any Tigers fan, doesn’t have to pretend!

Wear it to games. Touch it before important business meetings. Eat soup out of it. Rock it around town. Whatever it is, make sure you give it 110%. As a nearly full-sized replica, the Howard’s Rock replica hat is the first of its kind. Place it on the replica stand for the full game day experience every Saturday. — RockDeathValley.com

Do you want to wear a foam rock on your head this fall? It’ll run you $19.99 plus shipping and handling. Incredible. College football is the best.