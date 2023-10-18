It Shouldn’t Be Dabo Swinney’s ‘Joking’ That Upsets Clemson Fans. It’s The Fear Of Losing Their Spot In College Football Hierarchy

Videos by OutKick

Dabo Swinney hasn’t made many headlines during the 2023 season that would cause fans to show emotion for his Clemson football team. But that all changed Monday night. At the core of his comments about the unrest on social media from a small percentage of fans lies the fear of being passed by.

Lets face it, we’re in a new era of college football, not the one that saw Clemson taking most of the headlines. What was once a program talked about on a weekly basis, we’re now bearing witness to the potential of getting lost in the fray.

This is one of the reasons why Clemson fans are upset with the product on the field, especially during a new era on offense. Sure, the loss to Duke in the season-opener set expectations back for the Tigers fan base, rightfully so. It’s not being in contention for the playoffs, while also underutilizing the transfer portal that has people talking, or tweeting.

Clemson fans are getting antsy, wondering when the next run towards a playoff spot will occur. It certainly won’t be in 2023, so the Tiger faithful have to wait another season to feel the excitement of a title run.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers addresses the media. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

But this doesn’t mean his comments will sit well with a fan base that donates money and purchases gear from the team shop, while dropping a few hundred bucks to attend a football game.

The harsh reality is that Clemson started the 2020 season ranked first in the preseason polls, finishing the year 10-2, with a loss in the Sugar Bowl. Over the past two seasons, Dabo Swinney has led the Tigers to 21-6 record, with its last national title coming in 2018.

Clemson Fans, Dabo Swinney Worried About Getting Left Behind

There’s a reason why fans are so upset with the two losses this season, and it might not only concern their record. Who has been getting most of the attention over the last three years? Well, Georgia has been unstoppable, Alabama is finding a way to hold onto its spot, Michigan has appeared in the last two playoffs, while we’re seeing an uprising around the country.

Just south of Clemson is Florida State, who from the looks of it, has finally figured out a way to regain the spotlight. Sure, Georgia will continue its reign of power until the wheels come off, while Nick Saban garners headlines on a weekly basis. But Florida State, we might be seeing the reemergence of a program once left for dead.

Not only has Mike Norvell turned Florida State into a contender, he’s done it while Clemson has taken a slight backseat from a national perspective. The attention is not on Dabo, with some of the attention also being taken away from South Carolina during the preseason. But for the Seminoles, they have a chance to turn the focus on them, and that has to eat at Clemson fans.

Teams like Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina and even Notre Dame have found their way into the bright lights of the 2023 season. While off to the side, trying to salvage its season, Clemson has been an afterthought since the Duke loss.

At the end of the day, those Clemson fans who are upset on social media or not showing up for games, those are the ones worried about being left behind.

Don’t Worry Clemson Fans, The 12-Team Playoff Is Coming

One of the saving graces of what could’ve been a backseat to the rest of college football is the upcoming twelve-team playoff. And to be honest, it couldn’t come at a better time for Clemson, as they fight to remain a topic of conversation.

Having a playoff system that will feature twelve teams gives Clemson the chance of still making a run, even with a loss, or two. Where as this is not the case for 2023, not even being ranked at the moment.

So, when you see or hear Clemson fans voicing their displeasure with the current landscape of the football program, it’s not only about wins and losses. Some folks are starting to see that bright light around the Tigers dim a little, with other teams taking their once solidified spot.