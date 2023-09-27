Dabo Swinney Makes Delusional Comment About Clemson’s 2-2 Start, Appears To Be Living In A Fantasyland

Videos by OutKick

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney seems to be living in a fantasyland these days.

The Tigers are currently sitting at 2-2 and the program is racing towards its worst season in a long time. The Clemson dynasty isn’t on life support anymore. It’s dead.

Yet, Dabo believes if just as few as three plays went a different way, then the Tigers would be in the national title hunt.

Swinney said the following Monday on his call-in show, according to TigerNet.com:

Doesn’t always go the way you want it to, but I can tell you this, I’ve never been more proud of a team that I’ve coached than what I was this weekend. This bunch, this is a team, and my heart breaks for them, because I know how talented they are. They’re literally three plays away from being a Top 5 team in the country and the narrative is how good they are and I’m trying to tell them they’re not that good. That’s the reality. The perception can be whatever it is, but that’s the reality. This is a very good football team and they’ve played their tails off. I hate it, but hey, things happen that we don’t like and it’s all about how you respond. Always has been and always will be.

Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson’s 2-2 start with delusional comment about a few plays going differently. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Did you read that? If three plays went differently, then the 2-2 Tigers would be a top five team. That’s pretty interesting considering they lost to Duke by 21 points and FSU by a touchdown. That means they would need at least four more scoring plays just to tie the 28 points the Tigers have lost by this season.

I wasn’t a math major, but that simply doesn’t add up at all. Clemson would need a lot more than three plays to go differently to be undefeated right now.

Yet, this is what makes Dabo Swinney so unbelievably entertaining. The man is a hopeless optimistic no matter what is going on. That wasn’t a problem when the Tigers were rolling and winning national titles.

Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson starting 2-2. He believes the team would be undefeated if just a few plays went a different way. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

However, that feels like it was a different lifetime ago. Now, Clemson appears to be an average football program that got blown out by Duke and lost to Florida State.

Swinney’s reaction? Just give him three different plays and the Tigers would be ranked up there with Georgia right now! Do you buy that? If so, I have a great oceanfront property in Nebraska with your name on it.

Dabo Swinney offers hilarious reaction to Clemson’s 2-2 start. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The bad news for Clemson is Miami, Notre Dame and North Carolina are all still on the schedule. The situation is shaping up to potentially be a very rough time, but don’t worry. Dabo just needs a few more plays to turn things around!