Clay Travis Wins ‘Boner’ Award From Woke Nashville Media Company

It’s that time of year when alt-left weeklies start handing out end-of-the-year awards and OutKick founder Clay Travis is taking home hardware from a triggered Nashville media company.

Thursday, Nashville Scene flopped out its 33rd annual Boner Awards, which are named “for former Nashville mayor and absolute scandal magnet Bill Boner,” and there was Clay being honored for his moment in the sun this summer when he was thrown out of a travel ball game for f-bombing an umpire.

Oh boy, Scene editors really let Clay have it in their Boner Awards. There’s no way he’s recovering from this one.

“In June, former local sports-talk radio blowhard turned national conservative-talk radio blowhard Clay Travis took time out of his busy schedule bootlicking Donald Trump and fomenting outrage against school boards to take on America’s true enemies: poorly paid Little League umpires,” the Scene opines rather aggressively.

Man, there’s no way Clay will be able to show his face at Whole Foods or a Titans game after that one.

But wait, there’s more!

“…Travis doubled down and took what almost certainly would have remained a mostly private matter public and bragged about it on the numerous platforms he has at his disposal to make money off people like the MAGA-hat cousin you only have to see once a year, thank God, and anyone who celebrates College Colors Day,” Scene editors write to their fellow lib lib wokes.

That’s it. The guy is dead. DEAD.

First, they honor Clay with a Boner Award and then the Scene stomps on his dead multi-millionaire corpse.

“…Clay Travis has never been wrong in his life, and in any case, all attention — good or bad — gives him happy feelings in his lifestyle-brand khakis,” the Scene concludes.

That’s actually true!

It’ll be interesting to see if Clay is resurrected in time to make it up to his attic to pump out another edition of the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on like 800 iHeart Radio stations across the country from 12-3 ET.

