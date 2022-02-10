Clay Travis: This Player Has The Most On The Line For Super Bowl LVI

Videos by OutKick

OutKick founder Clay Travis was live from Los Angeles — appearing on Fox Bet Live to preview Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Discussing the game, Clay delved into which player from either sideline has the most on the line this weekend.

CT’s pick: Rams wideout, Odell Beckham, Jr.

Clay stated, “With the Browns, and people were asking, ‘Does Odell have anything left in the tank?’ and based on how well he’s played so far in the postseason, I think the answer has to be yes.”

“Arguably, he may have the most at stake of anybody on either sideline, right?”

Rams general manager Les Snead propelled his team with the mid-season trade for Odell.

OBJ’s discovered a new act to his career because of it.

“Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow, we know that it makes you a made man if you win a Super Bowl. But in terms of being able to directly profit off this game, I think it’s Odell Beckham, Jr.”

By the time the playoffs arrived, Odell proved he was all caught up with Sean McVay and Stafford’s dynamic system — even graduating to a role reminiscent of his days as a New York Giant.

Odell has averaged 7.7 targets, 6.3 receptions, 78.3 receiving yards throughout the 2021-22 NFL postseason — a far cry from the atrocious playoff debut with the Giants in 2017.

“Cooper Kupp is the best receiver on the Rams squad. But giving Odell the chance to play as the two-man and have the opportunities that he has … he had never won a playoff game before this year.”

Clay attested to the notion of OBJ playing his way to a lucrative contract, depending on his performance this Sunday.

“Now, he’s making himself look like a clutch, big-time performer. I like Odell here, I think he’s gonna get a big payday. Somebody always over-values wide receivers in the offseason and I think Odell will be that guy.”

Follow OutKick as Clay ventures through the City of Angels leading up to Super Bowl 56, and preview the best bets for the big game with “The Fade.”

Bet up to $5 on either the Rams or Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, and the FanDuel Sportsbook will boost your odds to an incredible 56-to-1 odds, valid for new users only.

