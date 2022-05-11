Clay Travis Tees Off On Sports Media For Attacking Phil Mickelson But Ignoring NBA’s Hypocrisy After UAE Deal

Golfing legend Phil Mickelson was targeted by the sports media over his comments about bringing American golfers to Saudi Arabia to join the SGL (Super Golf League), while also including a strongly worded nod to the country’s mistreatment of gay people.

After the NBA announced an upcoming game set to take place in the United Arab Emirates, guilty of the same offenses voiced by Mickelson, the media ignored the Association’s hypocrisy to avoid calling out one of their own.

OutKick founder Clay Travis teed off the sports media and Twitter wokes that went after Mickelson, without keeping the same energy for the NBA.

And you can count on Clay to keep the same energy on this issue.

On Wednesday, Clay tweeted:

“So @PhilMickelson gets absolutely destroyed by the sports & national media for considering partnering with Saudi Arabia for golf, but almost no sports or national media criticize @nba for actually partnering with the UAE. How is this remotely possible in an honest media?

“Remember, Phil didn’t even partner with the Saudis. He just thought about it. The NBA is actually partnering with the UAE & putting on games there. Plus, Mickelson has never claimed to be anything other than a businessman. The NBA lectures all of us on their politics. It’s wild.

“If you were going to rip someone for their decision here, the NBA, given their actual partnership & their blatant hypocrisy, should be getting crushed WAY more than Phil Mickelson. Yet it’s the exact opposite. In a truly fair & impartial media how is this remotely possible?”

So @PhilMickelson gets absolutely destroyed by the sports & national media for considering partnering with Saudi Arabia for golf, but almost no sports or national media criticize @nba for actually partnering with the UAE. How is this remotely possible in an honest media? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 11, 2022

Remember, Phil didn’t even partner with the Saudis. He just thought about it. The NBA is actually partnering with the UAE & putting on games there. Plus, Mickelson has never claimed to be anything other than a businessman. The NBA lectures all of us on their politics. It’s wild. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 11, 2022

If you were going to rip someone for their decision here, the NBA, given their actual partnership & their blatant hypocrisy, should be getting crushed WAY more than Phil Mickelson. Yet it’s the exact opposite. In a truly fair & impartial media how is this remotely possible? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 11, 2022

Check out Clay’s take on the NBA and media’s hypocrisy from Tuesday’s OutKick the Show.