Clay Travis Takes The Denver Nuggets To Beat Miami Heat In NBA Finals

The founder of this shindig, Clay Travis, went on the record via Twitter with his 2023 NBA Finals prediction Thursday. OutKick readers aren’t big into the NBA so I’ll remind y’all that it’s the Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat.

Even though Clay is a lone wolf when it comes to sports media, he is following the herd here. I watch and consume more NBA content than anyone reading this article and I haven’t heard anyone pick Miami.

.@claytravis argues the Denver Nuggets will be the 2023 NBA champions and the two time league MVP Nikola Jokić will hoist the Bill Russell award. pic.twitter.com/AYToTIAXj8 — OutKick (@Outkick) June 1, 2023

Game 1 tips off Thursday in Denver and Clay makes several actionable prognostications for the Heat-Nuggets. Clay predicts the Nuggets win the title in six games. DraftKings Sportsbook has Denver beating Miami 4-2 priced out at +750.

A safer way to bet Clay’s read is to take the Nuggets -1.5 series spread at -175 on DraftKings. Meaning, Denver wraps up the NBA Finals in six or fewer games.

Clay picks Nuggets’ big, and 2-time NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic to win the 2023 NBA Finals MVP. Jokic is a massive favorite to win the Bill Russell Award (-360) at DraftKings.

The Joker has solidified himself as the best basketball player in the world entering the NBA Finals. Jokic leads the NBA playoffs in Win Shares per 48, VORP, and PER while averaging roughly a 30-13-10 triple-double.

Nuggets C Nikola Jokic answers questions during Media Day before Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. the Miami Heat at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There is almost no world where the Nuggets hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy and Jokic doesn’t win the NBA Finals MVP. Denver PG Jamal Murray would have to average 30+ points per game with Jokic struggling.

But, winners in 99% of basketball playoff series are the teams with the best player. With all due respect to Murray and Heat stud Jimmy Butler, Jokic is the best player in the finals by a wide margin.

Clay finishes his 2023 NBA Finals handicap by saying “I think the Nuggets will win all their games at home”. My friendly betting tip for Clay is to bet the series outcome of “DEN G1/DEN G2/MIA G3/MIA G4/ DEN G5/DEN G6” (+1400) at DraftKings.

If the Nuggets win all their home games and the NBA Finals in six as Clay suggests then this is the only outcome that works. Even better, the payout is FAT!

