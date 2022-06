Clay Travis joined ‘Uncut with Jay Cutler,’ where he discussed his shift away from the Democratic party and what it has become.

Clay believes that everyone should be able to say whatever they want without being canceled.

“I’m just pro-individual freedom in general,” Travis told Cutler.

“I want the government to have less control over my life in all respects” the OutKick founder continued.

