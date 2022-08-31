Clay Travis Shares His Picks Ahead Of College Football Kickoff

College football kicks off tomorrow, and Clay Travis weighs in on his week one picks.

The OutKick founder touched on the Notre Dame-Ohio State game, saying it’s a “fantastic game,” but he doesn’t think the Fighting Irish are going to be able to compete at a high-level with the Buckeyes, but he hopes he’s wrong.

Clay continued, saying he is most excited to watch the Utah-Florida game, which he thinks is going to be a “slobber-knocker of a game.”

Clay believes Florida is going to pull off the upset.

