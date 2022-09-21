CLAY TRAVIS RELEASES WEEK FOUR COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETS

Clay Travis, our fearless leader and arguably the best gambler the world, is back at it again with his college football gambling picks.

Travis is rolling into this week with a 58% winning average, so if you want to get rich take some notes.

Missouri +7.5 at Auburn and the under 51.5

Travis is going with Auburn as the favorite to win this matchup, but doesn’t expect to see the tigers run up the scoreboard.

Auburn’s quarterback TJ Finley has been a massive letdown, so put your money on the under.

“Missouri isn’t good, but Auburn doesn’t have a quarterback that can throw the football,” Travis argued.

Florida at Tennessee -10.5

If you’re a loyal Outkick fan, you know Travis is emotionally invested in this one as die-hard Tennessee fan.

The Gators are 16 and 1 against Vols, but Tennessee is heading into the game as the favorite.

“Either Florida is going to win a close game, or Tennessee is going to blow Florida out,” Travis predicted.

Travis is banking on Tennessee pulling off the win, so if your tailing his picks, take Tennessee -10.

Notre Dame at North Carolina -1.5

Travis is thinking the Tarheels get the easy win here, but can’t wrap his head around why Vegas is putting this as a tight line.

UNC is undefeated, playing at home, and Notre Dame’s offense has been a mess.

“I think UNC wins comfortably, this line stinks to the high heavens,” Travis said.

Watch Clay’s college football gambling picks for week 4 below: