Clay Travis Reacts to Jack Del Rio Getting Crushed By Sports Media

Clay Travis reacts to Washington Commanders’ Defensive Coordinator, Jack Del Rio, being attacked by the sports media.

The OutKick founder backs up Del Rio, who said the January 6th riot was wrong, but let’s not forget about all of the BLM riots all over the county throughout the summer that Clay says were encouraged by Democrat politicians.

Clay mentioned that none of these riots were investigated, and most of those who rioted did not face any severe legal consequences.

All of this is due to a larger issue we currently face throughout the country, which is “violent crime is skyrocketing all over this nation” Clay continued.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: