Clay Travis Reacts To Biden’s State Of The Union Address: ‘Filled With A Lot Of Lies And Inaccuracies’

Making the first State of the Union address of his presidency from the House of Representatives chamber at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday night, President Joe Biden spoke to the American people just six days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As OutKick’s Clay Travis said on OutKick The Show after the 62-minute speech concluded, Biden entered the chamber maskless, surrounded by a majority of maskless members of Congress. Masks were optional to attend, but a negative PCR test was required. It was just the day prior that Biden was seen walking by himself in an open field, wearing a KN95 mask over his face.

State of Union Reaction https://t.co/Ns0unTvv6w — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022

“Just in time for the State of the Union, they suddenly totally do away with the mask mandate. I mean, I am talking about Joe Biden walking right out, shaking hands with everybody,” Travis said. “Yesterday, Joe Biden wore a mask when he walked across the grounds at The White House, that big black mask that covers half his face.

“Then, today, he walked right into the floor of the House of Representatives, no mask, virtually no one had masks on and not only was he not wearing a mask, he was shaking hands with everybody all down the aisle. Right from that moment, if you didn’t think to yourself, ‘my God, this entire administration is full of complete shit… Then you do not have a functional brain.”

Biden covered a plethora of topics including COVID-19 and the topic of defunding/funding of police. The latter has been one of the cardinal talking points of Democrats for the past two years, with Biden taking a different stance than that of many in the party.

“We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police,” Biden said. “Fund them with resources and training, resources and training they need they need to protect their communities.”

Travis said that while he agrees with Biden, he finds it interesting that he’s decided to take the stance now.

Joe Biden just said the answer isn’t to defund the police, it’s to fund the police. But his party spent the past two years arguing to defund the police. Welcome to the party, pal. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022

Travis pointed out the Democratic congress members that have shouted to defund the police, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here are 7 minutes of Democrats saying we need to defund the police. It’s amazing they try to say they never argued for this. pic.twitter.com/1t24aghO4T — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022

On the subject of COVID-19, Biden offered a bipartisan message, calling for a “reset” of the polarization of the last two years. Biden said the U.S. has made great progress in learning how to adapt to COVID-19 and touted the “Test to Treat” initiative, so that if people test positive at a pharmacy, they receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost.

“We have lost so much to COVID-19. Time with one another. And worst of all, much loss of life. Let’s use this moment to reset, stop looking at COVID-19 as a partisan dividing line,” Biden said. “See it for what it is: A God-awful disease. Let’s stop seeing each other as enemies, and start seeing each other for who we are: Fellow Americans.”

Biden continued, saying that it’s time to end the shutdown of schools and businesses.

“Most Americans can remove their masks and stay in the classroom and move forward safely,” Biden said. “We achieved this because we provided free vaccines, treatments, tests, and masks.”

Those remarks drew a reaction from Travis, who said that Biden’s “anti-science” rhetoric of the past year has contributed to the divisiveness of COVID-19.

You told us eight weeks ago we were entering a winter of death and demanded that every person who didn’t get vaccinated lose their jobs. You made kids wear masks in schools. All of it was anti-science and designed specifically to divide us. https://t.co/YlXiVs7Egt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022

