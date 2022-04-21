Clay Travis on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’: Florida Made Disney Pay For Going Woke

OutKick founder Clay Travis joined guest host Brian Kilmeade on Jesse Watters Primetime Thursday evening to discuss Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis‘ fearless response to Disney’s Don’t Say Gay allegations.

“What Ron DeSantis is saying is ‘Okay, if you’re going to falsely label bills that we pass in Florida as the Don’t Say Gay bill … we’re going to throw a punch back at you, Disney,” Clay told Kilmeade. “And you’re going to have to take it.”

Clay lauded the Sunshine State for standing up to the woke corporation.

“This is how you get some form of equilibrium back,” Clay noted. “Everybody out there has gotten the idea that we’ve got to respond to the woke universe, or else there’ll be consequences. Now there are consequences from the other side.

“As a result, Disney’s gonna say, ‘Hey maybe we don’t need to be a political organization. Maybe we can just focus on entertaining people.'”

WATCH:

Tune in to The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show to get more honest and insightful coverage on America, sports and politics.