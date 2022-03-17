Clay Travis On ‘FOX Bet Live’: Stick With The Tennessee Vols And Win BIG

“The best bet to win the tournament is the University of Tennessee,” says OutKick founder Clay Travis, ahead of the Vols’ first matchup against the 14th-seeded Longwood Lancers on Thursday.

Longwood (+18.5) vs. Tennessee? @TheCousinSal is picking against @ClayTravis' Vols. Is it a good bet? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6Sr3iIsgy3 — FOX Bet Live (@FOXBetLive) March 17, 2022

Clay appeared on FOX Bet Live on Wednesday to side with the favorite in Tennessee but also dug into the bigger picture for the tournament ahead.

“I’m gonna be on an airplane flying to Vegas watching this and when I land Tennessee is going to be into the round of 32. Getting ready for the Sweet 16.

“Tennessee has basically been unbeatable over the last couple of months.”

Clay recently discuss why he’s riding with the Vols in this year’s NCAA tourney.

“I see all these favorites here: Gonzaga, Kansas, Arizona. They’re all gonna lose to the University of Tennessee: the most disrespected team in the bracket challenge this year,” Clay said.

“Vols are 15-1 in their last 16 in the SEC. They’re on absolute fire. Should’ve been the top 2 seed overall.

“Look at what they’re doing: elite-level defense, combining that with a really talented backcourt. What are the two things that tend to travel well with the NCAA tournament? Your guard play and your defense.”

With the Vols averaging 72.3 points per game in that 16-game stretch, the team’s winning chemistry has certainly been on display.

“This team won their first SEC tournament in my life on Sunday. Got immediately disrespected. I’m okay with that because I think it’s going to lead to more success,” Clay predicted.

“Rick Barnes gets rolling: six in a row, six covers, six wins, six games, one championship. … Vols paying out at around 25-1.”

