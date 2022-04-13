Clay Travis on Bomani Jones’ Epic Failures

The first season of Bomani Jones’ HBO show is a disaster. No one watches it.

Despite airing directly after John Oliver, Jones is losing 80% of his lead-in viewership. One week, Jones averaged 44,000 viewers and a 2 am infomercial toppled him in raw numbers.

Clay Travis discussed Bomani Jones’ repeated failures on Tuesday.

Clay says:

“The media totally destroyed Bill Simmons for his HBO show which was far more successful than Bomani’s. Yet other than OutKick and Bobby Burack, no media outlet has even covered the disaster that is Bomani Jones’ HBO show ratings. Why is it that Simmons was held to a different standard than Bomani?

“It’s the same reason that Bomani Jones has gotten all the shows that he’s ever gotten. He got a radio show at ESPN nationwide. The least successful radio show ESPN has ever had. They had to cancel him in order to avoid losing more affiliates, no show has ever lost more affiliates. They gave him a daily television show. It was a disaster. No one watched it. Then HBO gives him a show. It’s also a disaster. No one watches that either.

“No one in sports media history has ever failed more and been rewarded more than Bomani Jones and criticized less. Why is that? Because the media is afraid if they criticize Bomani Jones, they will be called racist.”

This is 100% correct. As I wrote yesterday:

In most cases, HBO would not consider renewing the show — it would have canceled it by the second week. However, I suspect HBO will choose to renew the program. See, even though Jones costs HBO millions of dollars with no return, HBO fears the backlash it’d receive for axing him.

Jones has made a career out of race-baiting, and he has allies in media who pressure his bosses into promoting him. Look at the fawning puff pieces others have written about him recently. It’s as though Jones controls the media beat and has people from The Ringer on his payroll. Maybe he does.

Should HBO cancel his show for horrific ratings, Jones and his media lackeys will call HBO racist. That’s how they work. If HBO does renew the show, we will know why.

ESPN pays Jones to maintain its reputation as a progressive media brand. HBO will likely do the same.

Bomani Jones is a disaster. But since he can wield the “racism” weapon, he remains privileged.

*Part of this transcript comes from our column, First Season Of Bomani Jones’ HBO Show Is An All-Time Disaster. Read that in full here.