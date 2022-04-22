Clay Travis: Novak Djokovic Had Perfect Response To Banning Russians From Wimbledon

OutKick founder Clay Travis has not been a fan of banning athletes over geopolitical issues, such as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic clearly thinks so too. The all-time tennis great recently spoke about Wimbledon’s banning of Russian tennis players.

“I don’t believe you should hold individual athletes who are representing their countries. The tennis players, the athletes have nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine war,” Djokovic said. “When politics interfere with sport, the result is not good. I will always condemn war, I will never support war being a child of war myself.

“However, I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon. I think it is crazy.”

Clay couldn’t agree more:

“We are setting an awful precedent when we’re asking individual athletes, excluding them without any connection to the larger country’s decision being made,” Clay said.

“We don’t even know what all of these Russian athletes who are not going to play at Wimbledon actually believe about the Ukrainian invasion. I just think it’s an awful precedent. I give credit to Novak Djokovic for speaking out intelligently about this issue.”

