Clay Travis Not Even Sorry For Getting Bounced From Kid’s Baseball Game

Say this much for OutKick founder Clay Travis: If you make him feel a certain way, he’s gonna tell you about it.

He’s made a lot of money that way (and he’s sometimes the first to tell you that, too). So when you suck, he’ll tell you that you suck. Sometimes, he’ll do it nicely. Other times … yeah, not so much.

And according to Clay, the ump calling his son’s Little League baseball game deserved an earful. That is precisely what Clay gave him after what he dubbed “the worst umpire call in Little League history.”

It resulted in Clay getting the ol’ heave-ho. He explained all of it in the video below and then later followed up on Twitter.

Clay went on to say that the ump should be the one who was thrown out “for sucking at his job.”

He did not say if the ump should be banned places other than a Little League diamond. For now, Clay holds that distinction alone, and without a doubt, does so with a hint of pride.

“I’ve also been kicked out of a coed intramural flag football game and am presently banned from appearing on both ESPN and CNN,” Clay said.

Was Clay sorry for yelling at the terrible umpire? Yeah, right. And you will just need to get over it, pencil neck.

“Blue checks haven’t been this mad at me on Twitter for a sports opinion since I said bands sucked and shouldn’t play at halftime of college games because they make halftimes too long,” he said. “I hate bands at halftime and bad paid umpiring on any level. No apologies for either. Deal with it.”

Here’s what the OutKick 360 crew had to say: “There’s no pride in getting kicked out of a Little League game.”