Clay Travis: MLB Players Union Should Be Ashamed

Clay Travis called out everyone involved in the Major League Baseball Players Union for allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to play in Canada, yet Canada is keeping so many MLB players from traveling there and being able to play.

“There is no reason for young, healthy athletes to be getting the COVID shot at all,” Clay said.

The OutKick founder continued: “only Canada is benefiting from this … the Major League Baseball Players Union needs to stand up against this being able to continue.”

“Every Major League Baseball player should be able to play in every game all season long whether they got the Covid shot or not,” Clay said.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: