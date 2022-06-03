Clay Travis and Lisa Boothe Talk Woke Insanity

Thursday, Clay Travis joined The Truth with Lisa Boothe podcast.

Clay and Lisa discussed the following topics:

Starting a media company.

Taking over for Rush Limbaugh.

Fatherhood.

Woke sports.

The Left going off the rails.

The Monkeypox shot.

How Clay got banned from both CNN and ESPN.

The two also discuss transgender athletes:

“You’re gonna have to pick a side, and my side is pretty clear and I’ve been as transparent about it as I could possibly be. I believe women’s sports should be made up exclusively of biological women, period,” Clay said.

Later in the show, Clay talks about the conversations he has with his children:

“A lot of our culture is people who aren’t confident enough in their own opinions that they just follow wherever the herd goes, and so I’m trying to teach my boys…one the most important lessons in all of life, which is think for yourself.”

