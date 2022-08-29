Clay Travis: I Give Credit To Aaron Rodgers, Novak Djokovic, And Kyrie Irving For Standing Up To The Masses

Clay Travis reacted to the Aaron Rodgers Joe Rogan podcast conversation, where the two discussed “the litany of lies” we were told surrounding Covid.

“I think that history is going to judge Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving, and Novak Djokovic as having been very much on the right side of history as it pertains to the Covid shot,” Clay said.

All three of them gave up money, opportunity, and were “castigated” for their decision not to get the Covid shot, but the data has shown that they were, in fact, correct in their decision, Clay stated.

The OutKick founder gives credit to all of them and believes those in the media who criticized them should apologize.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: