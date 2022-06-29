Clay Travis: George Washington University Set ‘Right Precedent’ By Allowing Justice Thomas To Continue To Teach

George Washington Alum, Clay Travis reacts to the University allowing Justice Thomas to continue to teach after students petitioned to fire him due to his ruling on abortion.

“GW stood up to the woke cancel mob here. I think this is the right precedent that the University is setting from a law school perspective,” Travis said.

The OutKick founder also reacted to Hillary Clinton’s claims that Justice Thomas is a ‘person of grievance’ and ‘resentment,’ saying, “I think Hillary Clinton is broken…and I think she’s floundering to try to be relevant.”

“I think she made herself look really bad with those comments about Clarence Thomas…going after a law school classmate 50 years ago, it’s weak, and it’s pathetic,” Travis continued.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: