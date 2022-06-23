Clay Travis: Florida Would Look Very Different If Andrew Gillum Had Been Elected Over DeSantis

Clay Travis pointed out that Andrew Gillum, who has now been charged with 21 felonies, came very close to becoming the governor of Florida during Covid.

“It may have been the most consequential governor’s election in the 21st century, maybe the most consequential governor’s election in most of our lives,” the OutKick founder said.

The state of Florida, as well as the country, could have looked very different if Gillum had been elected over DeSantis.

“33,000 votes was the difference between Florida being an oasis of freedom and being yet another big state that was locked down.”