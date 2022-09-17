Clay Travis: ‘Duke Volleyball Player Is A Fraud’

Clay Travis joined Fox & Friends to talk more about the news that BYU athletic administration likely knew the allegations made by Duke volleyball’s Rachel Richardson weren’t true.

BYU POLICE CAST DOUBT ON WHETHER VOLLEYBALL FAN USED N-WORD IN GAME AGAINST DUKE

“What this represents is a failure to examine and consider real facts.”

“Well, unfortunately, what this represents is a failure to examine and consider real facts because of what people might say about you for sharing those real facts on social media.”

“And I think that factored in to BYU. They wanted to make sure that this was 100% and uncorroborated allegation. They did that. They spent weeks scrutinizing every possible detail — credit those young student journalists who were willing to do what journalists used to do — which is actually examine the facts.”

“I’m still disgusted by what Duke did here. Well, they had an opportunity to take a lesson from the 2006 lacrosse incident when they immediately believed all of these allegations, which were 100% false. It appears best case scenario, this was a completely bungled situation. Maybe this girl thought that she heard something. That’s the best case scenario for her. More likely, this is just another fraud. It’s Jussie Smollett on a volleyball court.”

