Clay Travis: Djokovic Deserves A Great Deal Of Credit

After the CDC changed some of their Covid guidelines, Clay Travis voiced that he still believes we need to eliminate the restriction preventing unvaccinated foreign nationals from entering the United States, specifically Novak Djokovic, ahead of the U.S. Open.

“It’s completely illogical,” the OutKick founder said.

“Why in the world are we allowing Novak Djokovic to still be disallowed into this country to compete in the U.S. Open?” Clay asked.

“He’s willing to stand up for what he believes in even if there’s a substantial cost to it,” Clay said.

“How brave of him is it that he’s been willing to actually stand on the courage of his convictions even if it potentially threatens his legacy as being the greatest tennis player of all time,” Clay continued.

