Clay Travis Discusses Elite Golfers Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Series On Fox & Friends

Clay Travis joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss how money is a factor in elite players leaving the PGA Tour and a Walmart heir purchasing the Denver Broncos.

In regards to some of the biggest names in golf leaving the PGA Tour to go to the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Series, Travis said it’s all about the money – “these players are capitalists.”

“I don’t think you should be held accountable as a golfer because you decide to join a league that pays you more,” Travis said.

The OutKick founder also touched on a Walmart heir set to buy the Denver Broncos for 4.65 billion.

“I believe it’s the equivalent of being able to go out and buy a Picasso, and hang it on the wall” Travis said.

“It’s partly because of what you can pay that makes that so valuable. Rich people want to own franchises and hang them on the wall” he continued.

