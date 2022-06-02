Clay Travis: DeSantis Fights Back Against Tampa Bay Rays

Clay Travis highlighted in an OutKick exclusive that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vetoed $35 million that was set to go to the Tampa Bay Rays for a new spring training facility.

This was in the wake of the team’s decision to engage in what Clay called a ‘Woke Off’ on social media, where the team tweeted about woke political issues rather than their game against the New York Yankees.

EXCLUSIVE: GOV. RON DESANTIS TO VETO $35 MILLION TAMPA BAY RAYS FACILITY AMID POLARIZATION OF SHOOTINGS

Governor DeSantis is “setting down a clear test…if companies want to go woke then his government in the state of Florida will fight back against them,” the OutKick founder said.

Watch Clay Travis’ full take here: