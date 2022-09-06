Clay Travis: Dawn Staley Is Social Justice Warrior Posturing

Clay Travis broke down South Carolina WBB coach Dawn Staley’s (premature) decision to cancel a home-and-home series against BYU over the use of a racial slur, which has yet to be corroborated by other attendees of the Aug. 26 Duke-BYU volleyball match.

With the evidence still not out to support Rachel Richardson’s story, Staley advanced a narrative over the truth, says Clay.

“[Staley’s] decision to pull her women’s basketball series against BYU over the BYU volleyball incident is completely indefensible,” Clay noted on OutKick the Show.

“There has been zero corroborating evidence at all from any of the 5,700 people who were inside that BYU volleyball game against Duke that any racial slurs were uttered by anyone during the entire match between BYU and Duke.”

Clay fearlessly called Richardson’s story “Jussie Smollett on a volleyball court” due to the lack of evidence that has come out to support her claim.

“In fact, all of the evidence suggests that this story is made up, that it is Jussie Smollett on a volleyball court. You know that the evidence supports that this is all made up because there hasn’t been a single video. And, you know, every single person would have a phone just about in that audience, and there’s no audio that can be heard anywhere.”

“Despite that fact, Dawn Staley decided that she would not allow her women’s basketball program to play a home-and-home series against BYU because of the mere allegation unsupported by corroborating evidence that someone may have used a racial slur inside of a women’s volleyball game. This is indefensible,” Clay continued. “This is social justice warrior posturing. This is social media absurdity. This is the problem with mob rule.”