Clay Travis’ College Football Picks For Week 13: Be Thankful For These 13 Winners

Last week was an unmitigated disaster, we went 2-11 against the spread, running our season record to 67-79. Now, as I often said on “Lock It In/Fox Bet Live,” it’s every bit as statistically difficult to go 2-11 as it is to go 11-2, but following up with last week, we went 7-21 over the past two weeks in college football. (We went 7-5 in the NFL over the past two weeks so it wasn’t a disaster everywhere.)

Yikes!

Somewhat improbably, by the way, we did manage to hit the blood bank guarantee despite almost losing every other bet.

So that was nice.

As if that weren’t enough I also watched Tennessee get rocked in person by Georgia for one of these gambling losses and then on my drive home the freaking hotel valet accidentally left his phone in my car so about halfway back to Nashville his phone alarm starting going off and I spent yesterday tracking down his mom and sending his phone back to Knoxville via Fed Ex.

(“Yeah, this is Clay Travis, I’ve got your son’s cell phone with me,” is probably not a voicemail a Knoxville resident expects to get).

Anyway, I’m about to head to the beach for Thanksgiving — I’ll be doing a signing at Rosemary Beach on Friday at the bookstore, The Hidden Lantern, that didn’t cancel on me when my last book came out — and on my way out of town, I’ve got 13 winners for you.

Warning, many of these games are played on Thursday and Friday this week so get your bets in early.

Here we go:

Ole Miss at Mississippi State, the over 55.5

Every Lane Kiffin game goes over.

And without a coach, Mississippi State is going out guns blazing on what has been a difficult season for the Bulldogs.

Egg Bowl over, let’s get the mojo working back in our favor early.

Iowa at Nebraska, the under 27

Last week I took the over in Illinois-Iowa and it burned me.

This week I’m retreating to safer waters and going back on Hawkeye unders.

All Iowa does is hit unders and make corn.

Mizzou at Arkansas, the over 54.5

Tap the veins, boys and girls, this is my blood bank guarantee for the week.

Mizzou nearly lost to Florida because other than Tennessee it hasn’t stopped anyone all season and Arkansas is just the equivalent of a sloppy drunk in a fight right now. It might nail you with a haymaker or they might swing, miss, fall down and knock itself out.

You just have no idea what you’re going to get.

Except points, lots of points.

Either Arkansas will win this game something like 38-35 or Mizzou will win 45-20.

But either way the over hits and the blood bank guarantee cashes.

Penn State at Michigan State, the under 42.5

Penn State will choke out Michigan State in a Friday night game that’s going to leave every Spartan fan wondering why they wasted an off day at work to watch in person.

The final score will be something like 24-6 and Penn State will officially lock in the most disappointing 10-2 season in college football history. Meanwhile all but about six fan bases in the country would kill for this record.

Which is why, I’m just saying, depending on what jobs come open, it wouldn’t shock me to see James Franklin looking around.

But first the under hits Friday.

Oregon State at Oregon -13.5

Oregon can win multiple ways, Oregon State can’t.

And this game is a track meet that the Ducks set early.

Give me Oregon by 21+ in a game I’ll always call the Civil War.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 18: Offensive lineman Carson Hinzman #75 celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Ohio State at Michigan -3.5

Michigan hasn’t looked as good as it did to start the season against Purdue, Penn State and Maryland.

Maybe that’s because the sign stealing really did give the Wolverines a massive advantage.

But I tend to think it’s partially because this game has been looming on the horizon and it’s hard to get as fired up for anyone else.

In what promises to be an electric Big House, I just don’t think Ohio State has the quarterback play to win a game like this. Which means Michigan wins for a third straight year and sets tongues wagging in advance of the Big Ten title game.

Texas A&M at LSU, the over 66.5

LSU is going to do whatever it can to win Jayden Daniels the Heisman Trophy because what else do the Tigers have left to play for this season?

What’s that mean? Tons of possessions and a fast pace.

LSU is going to force A&M to score or punt in a hurry. I’m betting the Aggies oblige and we get a track meet, sending the points soaring.

Kentucky at Louisville, the under 50.5

Remember when Kentucky was 5-0 about seven weeks ago?

And Wildcat fans were convinced they could give Georgia a game in Athens? Yeah, since that time Kentucky is 1-5 and the only win was against a Mississippi State team that basically didn’t have a quarterback.

Now comes Louisville, where Kentucky is playing the role of spoiler. Only it’s not even that much of a spoiler because Louisville is already 10-1 and playing for the ACC title against Florida State no matter what happens in this game.

I don’t think Mark Stoops can win a shootout, so I expect a defensive struggle, 21-17 Louisville is the final, which means the under hits by double digits.

Colorado at Utah -21.5

When one team has quit on the season, you bet on the team that hasn’t quit on the season.

And that’s Utah.

The Utes finish up a disappointing 8-4 season with a blowout win over the last place Buffaloes.

Vanderbilt +27 at Tennessee

Vanderbilt is bad.

Really bad.

But Tennessee has been outscored 74-17 the past two weeks.

I don’t think the Vols will lose this game — again, Vanderbilt is bad — but Tennessee hasn’t beaten anyone in the SEC by this margin all year. In fact, here are the margins in Tennessee’s three SEC wins: 21, 7, and 6.

Plus, Vanderbilt is coming off the bye week.

The Dores cover.

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 18: Running back Jarquez Hunter #27 of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball through traffic during the first half of their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Alabama at Auburn +15

I’ve seen too many crazy things happen in Jordan-Hare to put it past Auburn to make this a game in the fourth quarter.

Yes, even with Auburn coming off a 21 point home loss to New Mexico State.

If anything, that makes me expect things to be even wackier than I expected.

Auburn loses by two touchdowns or less to get you an Iron Bowl cover.

Clemson at South Carolina +7.5

It’s a November to remember in Columbia!

But this is the least interesting Clemson-South Carolina game, nearly, in the entire 21st century.

The Cocks are trying to get bowl eligible and they make it a field goal game on Saturday.

Florida State at Florida +6.5

The top eight teams keep winning, I know.

But sooner or later an upset has to happen.

With quarterbacks out on both sides, I like the Gators and the home crowd getting the cover and the outright win.

But take the points just to be safe.

…

There you have it, boys and girls, a Thanksgiving gambling turnaround for the ages is coming.

And we’re going 13-0.