Clay Travis: Brittney Griner Should Have Voted For Donald Trump

After nearly five months in detainment on Russia’s watch, WNBA star and Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner begged U.S. President Joe Biden, via handwritten letter, to help her get back home. Especially as a Biden voter back in 2020.

The discourse surrounding Griner’s situation has begged two truths:

1. Committing an offense overseas was not the best idea

2. Her country should’ve gotten her home by now.

OutKick founder Clay Travis envisioned a reality where former president Donald Trump was still in charge. And if you asked Clay to bet on whether Griner would have been retrieved under Trump’s stalwart leadership, he’d tell you that’s easy money.

“Do you remember the UCLA players that got arrested in China for theft? What did Donald Trump do? He got ’em out,” Clay detailed on OutKick the Show.

“If you remember A$AP Rocky and what happened with Sweden; Trump threatened a trade war and got him out.”

Clay shared his sympathies for Griner but disagreed with her assessment that Biden’s the right man for this job.

“If you had voted for Donald Trump for president, you wouldn’t be in my opinion still in prison in Russia. He would’ve gotten you out. … I hope Griner gets back.”

Watch Clay’s full take below, and watch the full episode of OutKick the Show on YouTube:

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela